The new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 named by the World Health Organization as Omicron and classified as ‘variant of concern’ [VOC] originated in South Africa and was shared with the international database on 22 November. The strain has worried the scientists and health community as it is the most potent version of the SARS-CoV-2 variant discovered yet owing to its complex genetic code. The protein spike for the variant has over 50 mutations, with more than 30 on the spike protein that makes it much more transmissible than the now dominant Delta variant that has ravaged the global epicenter of Europe.

What is Omicron COVID variant?

The heavily mutated variant B.1.1.529 is a major "cause for concern” for the virologists as it has an "awful spike" mutation profile. It has been detected in several confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Africa where the Beta variant was detected. Now being described as a ‘dangerous’ variant due to an "extremely high" number of mutations and scientists are skeptical about how effective the vaccines will be against it. It has been found that the highly contagious variant B.1.1.529 is at the moment confined to just one province in South Africa but has shockingly spread in just less than 2 weeks. Omicron variant now dominates all infections following a devastating Delta wave in South Africa now at 75% of last genomes and is soon to reach 100%.

Omicron variant cases

With genetic changes that affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic,new Omicorn variant has been detected in at least ten confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa. As per Tulio de Oliveira, Ph.D., Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response & innovation (CERI) in South Africa, B.1.1529 variant is now present in 90% of the cases in Gauteng. The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the WHO informed. AT this time, as WHO studies the variant further, it is being speculated that the infections from B.1.1.529 variant have increased steeply as well as the cases, but they are coinciding with the Delta variant.

Omicron variant vaccine

Vaccine manufacturers have scrambled to figure out if the new highly transmissible Omicron will evade the vaccine, and are now figuring out ways to tweak the jabs to make it effective on B.1.1.529. Leading pharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer's manufacturer BioNTech SE are waiting for more data to help determine whether its mRNA vaccine would have to be reworked. Omicron variant is capable of completely evading the body’s immune response, as per the scientists. Any new mutation of coronavirus that is able to spread faster and evade vaccines is a cause for threat for the world that is battling the deadly delta variant upsurge. With over 32 mutations in the spike protein, double the number associated with the Delta variant, the Omicron variant has rattled the science and medical community that is worried about vaccine protection.

What does Omicron mean and number of cases detected in India so far

Omicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet and the WHO has declared the variant to be "of concern" and named it so. In India, no cases of the new COVID-19 variant, which has a large number of mutations have been detected so far, news agency ANI reported on Friday citing government officials.

Omicron Covid Variant Symptoms, transmissibility

As several countries have grounded flights with South Africa and imposed health safety restrictions, including now rolling recommendations for mask advisory, it is yet to be established whether the COVID-19 disease-causing ‘Omicron’ variant is more transmissible or causes more severe disease or as is the case with other variants, displays asymptomatic infections, South African experts have told Associated Press. The experts have however indicated that the complex genetic makeup appears “worrisome”.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other Variants of Concerns such as Delta, says the WHO.

The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa, it warned, referring to its increased transmissibility. Although as per the WHO, this variant can be detected on the SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostics. Variant Omicron has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage and virulence, according to the WHO.

"The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,'' German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, according to Associated Press. His remarks came as the EU member nations have been hit with a significant spike in coronavirus cases lately. “Until we have a clear understanding about the danger posed by this new variant,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, flights will have to be grounded, reported AP. She also pushed for the stringent quarantine rules as WHO studies in depth three distinct peaks in the reported cases from South Africa. B.1.1.529 infection specimen was first collected on 9 November 2021.