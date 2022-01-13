On Jeff Bezos' Bday, Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Shares Entrepreneur's Unseen Childhood Pics

Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos celebrated his 58th birthday on January 12, Wednesday, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez marked the special day with a heartfelt video message. Sanchez who is a media personality and gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor, had paid a loving tribute to her partner on social media. The video that she uploaded on her Instagram profile, was put together with some of the old and unseen childhood photos of Bezos. This short video clip has also given netizens a chance to peep into the early life of Bezos, who at one point was the richest man in the world.

The video footage begins with a childhood picture of Bezos eating a cookie with a birthday cake kept in front of him. As the video progresses, there is a variety of photographs showing his upbringing and career accomplishments. Sanchez's message focusses on her relationship as well as her connection with Bezos and how unique and compassionate he is, apart from his many achievements and globally famous companies.

'Everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don’t always see your heart the way my eyes do': Sanchez

Complimenting Bezos, Sanchez wrote in the caption, “If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes. Yes, everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don’t always see your heart the way my eyes do. They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, whose heart is immeasurable and whose ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this. Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up every day excited to love you.”

The video was uploaded less than 24 hours ago and has already received 27,509 views and 4,916 likes. The online community has wished the entrepreneur with warm greetings and messages.

An Instagram user wrote, “Happy Birthday Jeff!!! Wishing you an amazing year ahead continuing to make magic with everything you touch.” While another commented, “Happy Birthday Jeff! You really did do it all.”

Jeff Bezos' age and birthday date

Born in the year 1964 on January 12, Bezos, who is the founder of a multi-billion-dollar business enterprise, is amongst the world's most well-known individuals, having founded Amazon in 1994, which began as an online bookshop and has grown into the global behemoth that it is today. Bezos is also the creator of the Blue Origin spacecraft company. Following divorce from their partners, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been dating since 2019, when they made their relationship official. They have known one another since 2016 when the two were friends.

Image: Instagram/@laurenwsanchez