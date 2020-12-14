'On Road To Recovery': Algeria President Makes First TV Appearance Since Contracting COVID

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made his first ever television appearance in two months after he was hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. “As you know, two months ago, I was quickly taken abroad because I contracted coronavirus”, said Tebboune in the beginning of his televised address. The video was broadcasted on state television and published on Tebboune’s Twitter feed. In the feed, the caption said that the President aims on building a new Algeria and the date is near.

“Praise be to God for the wellness after the affliction, God healed the injured and the womb of the deceased, and the comfort of their relatives. Our date is near, on the homeland, to continue building a new Algeria. Algeria will always stand by its great people, its brave army, the scion of the National Liberation Army, and the state institutions”, read the caption.

In his speech, the President said that even if he is away from the country, he is following all that is happening and keeps on giving instructions to the presidency. Tebboune was first sent to a military hospital in mid-October and then transferred to Germany on a special flight. Initially, the office did not provide any information on his transfer. However, later, it was revealed that the President had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the reports by AP, on November 30, the President’s office issued a statement saying Tebboune had left a “specialized” medical facility. The statement further said that he should be returning home “in the coming days”. Also, the clinic where the President was being treated was never made public. Such a statement led to further mystery regarding the President and his whereabouts.

Absence of the head of the state, led to recalling the Former President of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika and when he went to France for his treatment after a stroke in the year 2013. He also visited Switzerland for multiple check-ups. Even though he rarely appeared in the public but he kept ruling. However, he was forced to abandon his bid for a fifth term last year and then was pushed from office due to protests and army.

