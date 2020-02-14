One More Indian Crew Member Aboard 'Diamond Princess' Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Indian Embassy in Japan on Friday reported that one more Indian crew member on Japan's cruise ship - Diamond Princess has been tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, two Indian nationals had tested positive which was confirmed by EAM S Jaishankar on Thursday.

Responding to the cases reported on the cruise, Jaishankar had assured that all necessary support and assistance is being rendered. He also added that all updates regarding the same will be given from time to time.

1 more Indian crew member on #DiamondPrincess tested positive for #COVIDー19 and hospitalized for treatment. Earlier, 2 more Indian nationals had tested positive. @IndianEmbTokyo is in contact with all 3, whose conditions are stable and improving.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, in a video recorded from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, an Indian crew member, Binay Kumar Sarkar, appealed to the Indian government and the UN to segregate the Indians on board on an urgent basis.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: SpiceJet To Suspend Delhi-Hong Kong Flights From Feb 16

Sarkar, a chef from Bengal, said in Hindi: "None of them have been checked (for coronavirus)."

"Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What's the point if something happens (to us)...I want to request the government of India and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely," he added.

READ | US 'ready And Prepared' To Help North Korea In Combating Coronavirus

Coronavirus and its outbreak

The outbreak of the deadly virus took place in China's Wuhan in January. While the Chinese doctor, reprimanded by police after warning colleagues about the disease, died after falling ill. Countries have started evacuating their citizens from China and have been issuing travel advisory. The virus was officially named 'COVID-19' at a conference in Geneva held by the World Health Organisation, and was declared a 'global public health emergency'.

In February, India evacuated 645 people from Hubei, the province worst-hit by the coronavirus. People were lodged at the quarantine facilities set up by the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in and around Delhi, and the Union Health Ministry last week informed that they have been tested negative.

India has also reported three confirmed cases from Kerala. While the worldwide death toll due to coronavirus is 1,369, there are currently 60,376 confirmed cases in 28 countries.

READ | China Rejects US Charge Of Lack Of Transparency In Sharing Coronavirus Info

READ | China Confirms 121 New Coronavirus Deaths, Over 5,000 New Cases