NASA's Osiris-Rex Spacecraft Lands On Asteroid Bennu As Part Of 'Touch-And-Go'

NASA’s spacecraft named Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) on October 20, landed on an asteroid named Bennu with the objective of collecting dust and pebbles from the surface and delivering it to earth. The asteroid is considered to be more than 200 million miles away from earth. According to NASA, Bennu offers 'scientists a window into the early solar system’. If the sample collection event, which is also called, “Touch-And-Go”, enables the spacecraft to collect enough samples, it will begin its journey back to earth in March 2021. However, if the mission is not successful, another attempt will be made in January.

Landed successfully

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, “This amazing first for NASA demonstrates how an incredible team from across the country came together and persevered through incredible challenges to expand the boundaries of knowledge”. He added, “Our industry, academic, and international partners have made it possible to hold a piece of the most ancient solar system in our hands”. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, termed the landing as an ‘incredible feat’ as he said that with this mission, NASA has ‘advanced both science and engineering’. He added that this will further contribute in our future missions to study the mysterious space bodies.

(These images show the OSIRIS-REx Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) sampling head extended from the spacecraft at the end of the TAGSAM arm. Image Credits: NASA)

The spacecraft that has been orbiting Bennu since December 2018 sent the final signal that it had landed at 6:11 p.m. ET — about 18 minutes after the actual touchdown. The goal for the spacecraft was to pick up at least one 2.1-ounce sample for further research. However, if it reached its goal or not will be determined a few days later. OSIRIS-REx principal investigator at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Dante Lauretta, said, “After over a decade of planning, the team is overjoyed at the success of today’s sampling attempt”. He added, “Even though we have some work ahead of us to determine the outcome of the event – the successful contact, the TAGSAM gas firing, and back-away from Bennu are major accomplishments for the team. I look forward to analyzing the data to determine the mass of sample collected”.

(Image Credits: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona)