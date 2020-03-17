Belgium: Other Political Parties To Support Caretaker PM Sophie Wilmès To Fight COVID-19

After 15 months of struggle over forming a government, Belgium's conflicting political parties have reportedly agreed to provide special powers to fight coronavirus pandemic to a minority administration led by the current caretaker Prime Minister, Sophie Wilmès. According to the reports, Wilmes was officially nominated King Philippe on March 16 to form a government, the first time a woman has been given the task in Belgium’s 190-year history. As per international news media reports, the federal parliament is expected to approve the deal in a confidence vote on Thursday.

In hard times for Belgium, that woman is doing the job.

Her name is @Sophie_Wilmes , it's our PM. There is no way, we, the people, want her to be removed from her position for some silly political games.#keepSophie

Cc @de_NVA @cdenv @MR_officiel @PSofficiel @lecdh @Ecolo &co 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/22dHUjonwb — Chaos Statler (@Chaos_Be) March 15, 2020

To all Belgium bashers, you might have noticed that our interim female prime minister Sophie Wilmes does a good job in managing #COVID19 crisis. Some of the usual suspect politicians in BE now want her gone as condition to accept to be part of govt. Help stop them #KeepSophie — monique goyens (@moniquegoyens) March 15, 2020

Wilmes effort to fight COVID-19

Wilmès tweeted that her governmental team appreciated the great responsibility conferred on it while announcing the breakthrough. She wrote, "The government team in place appreciates the great responsibility given to it by this evening's agreement. The sense of duty drives us. The will to work in the interest of all Belgians also. This great union is up to the challenges of the moment. #Coronavirus #Begov"

L’équipe gouvernementale en place mesure la grande responsabilité que lui confère l’accord de ce soir. Le sens du devoir nous anime. La volonté de travailler dans l’intérêt de tous les Belges également. Cette grande union est à la hauteur des enjeux du moment. #Coronavirus #Begov — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) March 15, 2020

Wilmes to be supported by other parties

As per the reports, Wilmes Belgium's first female prime minister has been leading a caretaker administration since last October, after the previous government collapsed in December 2018. The Wilmès government, composed of two liberal and one Christian Democratic party, will now be supported by seven other parties across the political spectrum, to fight against the novel coronavirus.

