Belgium: Other Political Parties To Support Caretaker PM Sophie Wilmès To Fight COVID-19

Rest of the World News

After 15 months of struggle over forming a government, Belgium's political parties have agreed to provide special powers to the caretaker PM to fight COVID-19

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Belgium

After 15 months of struggle over forming a government, Belgium's conflicting political parties have reportedly agreed to provide special powers to fight coronavirus pandemic to a minority administration led by the current caretaker Prime Minister, Sophie Wilmès. According to the reports, Wilmes was officially nominated King Philippe on March 16 to form a government, the first time a woman has been given the task in Belgium’s 190-year history. As per international news media reports, the federal parliament is expected to approve the deal in a confidence vote on Thursday. 

READ: Two Belgium Care Home Residents Positive For Virus

Wilmes effort to fight COVID-19

Wilmès tweeted that her governmental team appreciated the great responsibility conferred on it while announcing the breakthrough. She wrote, "The government team in place appreciates the great responsibility given to it by this evening's agreement. The sense of duty drives us. The will to work in the interest of all Belgians also. This great union is up to the challenges of the moment. #Coronavirus #Begov"

READ: Passengers Stranded At Belgium Airport After US Ban

Wilmes to be supported by other parties

As per the reports, Wilmes Belgium's first female prime minister has been leading a caretaker administration since last October, after the previous government collapsed in December 2018. The Wilmès government, composed of two liberal and one Christian Democratic party,  will now be supported by seven other parties across the political spectrum, to fight against the novel coronavirus. 

READ: UK, France Urge Citizens Out Of China; Belgium Sees 1st Case

READ: Days After Brexit, UK Navy Arrives In Belgium For War Games

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

