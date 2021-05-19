Over 100 Unexploded World War II Bombs Removed From Solomon Islands And 'safely Stored'

Over 100 unexploded bombs from World War II have been discovered in a backyard of a home in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands in the south Pacific. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) on May 17 said that it removed 101 unexploded ordnance (UXOs) at Gilbert Camp in Honiara in a two day-operation from Sunday after they were first discovered by a man who was digging a hole for a new septic system at his property in a residential area. All 101 US 105mm High Explosive Projectiles have been removed from the site and images of the operation were also shared on social media by RSIPF.

Officer-in-charge (OIC) EOD Inspector Clifford Tunuki said, “EOD operators have unearthed 101 UXOs after we received the report from the community. The UXOs safely stored at Hells Points for render safe...EOD operators have identified the bombs, which is US 105mm High Explosive Projectile that remains after the World War II.”

Officer-in-charge calls for people to report such incidents

Further, noting that UXOs “pose a great risk,” the officer-in-charge of the operation called for all citizens especially the Honiara residents to report any such sightings to the police. Tunuki said, “Since the UXOs pose a great risk, I ask our good people, especially those in Honiara and another province with high deposits of UXOs to report it to the police or to have their properties cleared by a UXO clearance company if they intend to develop it.”

He added, “If you sight any bomb in your area, please do not touch or remove it, but instead I advise you to inform family members and other people to keep out of the area and let the police know about it so that our operators can remove it safely...I really appreciate Gilbert Camp community for informing police about those UXOs.”

These 101 unexploded bombs from WW II were discovered and removed after in November 2020, a team of Britain's Royal Navy scuba divers in the sea of an island in the English Channel, Guernsey detonated another unexploded bomb from World War II. On November 15, 2020, the Royal Navy officials visited the site and carried out a formal inspection of the device following which, the decision was made that it would be disposed off by carrying out a controlled detonation of World War II’s unexploded bomb. The operation took place off Queen Elizabeth II Pier in St Peter Port at around 12:05 pm (local time), as per international media reports.

IMAGE: RSIPF/Facebook