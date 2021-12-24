Over 3 Million People Impacted Due To Typhoon Rai, Death Toll Surpasses 300: Report

After Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines, the number of fatalities has surpassed 300 now. The death toll has reached 375 and several people have been missing due to it, AP reported citing officials. The people in several central provinces need supplies like water and food. Over 3 million people have been directly affected due to the devastation caused by the typhoon.

Even after a week, some of the areas still remained out of reach from relief teams, reported Guardian. More than 200 municipalities faced a power outage as of Wednesday evening, 22 December. The toll might increase as the authorities have been unable to reach several towns and villages that have been affected by communication and power disruption. The authorities are carrying out efforts to restore power. Typhoon Rai resulted in the falling of trees, collapsing walls, flash floods and landslides which were the cause of death for a number of people.

Emergency crew working to restore electricity

Over 700,000 people had been lashed by the typhoon in central island provinces. The authorities had shifted over 400,000 to emergency shelters and thousands of people had been rescued from flood-affected villages. 29 tourists who were stuck on Siargao Island had been rescued through cargo guard ships. Emergency crews were making efforts in order to restore electricity. Dinagat Islands was among the southeastern provinces which were first hit by typhoon Rai.

Arlene Bag-ao, Governor of Dinagat Islands informed that the ferocity of Rai on her island province was worse than that of Typhoon Haiyan which is reportedly one of the most powerful and deadliest typhoons. Speaking in a phone call to The Associated Press, Arlene Bag-ao stated that wind was repeatedly blowing north to south and south to east and west for six hours, as per AP. Flying roofs, debris, glass shards has resulted in the death of at least 14 people in Dinagat. Over 100 people have been wounded due to Typhoon Rai and are undergoing medical treatment in a hospital in Dinagat.

“If it was like being in a washing machine before, this time there was like a huge monster that smashed itself everywhere, grabbed anything like trees and tin roofs and then hurled them everywhere,” Arlene Bag-ao told The Associated Press by telephone.

