Over 350 marine scientists warn of extinction risk to whales & dolphins in an open letter

Over 350 marine mammal scientists from 40 countries have expressed 'grave concerns' over the extinction risk to whales, dolphins and porpoises. The scientists have signed an open letter calling for global action to save and protect the species of cetaceans at risk of extinction. They have put down a list of several species, subspecies and distinct populations while labelling them as 'endangered', 'critically endangered' and 'vulnerable'.

'Bleak outlook' for 3 species

Calling the issue 'critical', the marine experts state that not addressing the problem will have an adverse impact on the whale population in the 'over-exploited and human-dominated seas and major river systems'. The experts warned that 3 species of marine mammals were at high risk of extinction. While calling it a 'bleak outlook' for the species they said that 'too little' was done and 'too late'.

"Even large whales are not safe. The recent listing of the North Atlantic right whale, Eubalaena glacialis, by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as 'Critically Endangered' reveals the serious failure of its relatively wealthy range countries to address a critical decline. Moreover, the factors driving this ongoing decline are well known, and, we believe, could be addressed," read the open letter.

The experts also warned that only a few hundred North Atlantic right whale adults are left and if no action is taken the entire species will be lost soon. The scientists further added that the world's rarest marine mammal, the small vaquita, which is found in the Gulf of California has nearly become extinct with only 10 of them left. The letter further states that there is very little hope left for the two species of Chinese river dolphin known as the baiji which has already been identified as 'Possibly Extinct' by the IUCN in 2017.

Lack of action to protect marine mammals

The marine mammal experts believe that the decline and near extinction could have been avoided but no action was taken due to the 'lack of political will'. The letter stated that more than half of the 90 living species of marine mammals have been marked with 'concerning conservation status' by the IUCN. It further added that 13 species have been marked as 'critically endangered' or 'endangered', 7 as 'vulnerable and 7 as 'near threatened'. 24 species of cetaceans have been marked as 'data deficient' which means that not much is known about the species and the experts claim that 'they may also be imperilled and we simply do not know'.

The scientists have related the protection of the marine environment and marine mammals with the pandemic. They also stressed the importance of protecting the species for future generations while adding that they are important for the health of water bodies. The experts believe that the survival of whales, dolphins and porpoises are 'key for our survival as well as theirs'.

