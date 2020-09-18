Italy: Over 70 Migrants Jump From Rescue Ship While Waiting For Permission To Dock

Over 70 migrants on rescue ship jumped into the sea, on September 17, while waiting for permission to dock in southern Italy, a Spanish humanitarian group said. A video showing the migrants who jumped wearing life jackets was shared by the Spanish charity, Open Arms, founder Oscar Camps. The organisation said that migrants jumped into the sea out of frustration after learning that permission to enter Malta had been refused.

While sharing the clip, Camps said, “After repeated refusals #Malta and to inform #Italia From the situation of maximum vulnerability of some rescued people, more than 70 people jumped into the water in Palermo while we awaited instructions for landing. Some countries pervert agreements and human rights”.

Después de reiteradas negativas #Malta y de informar #Italia de la situación de máxima vulnerabilidad de algunas personas rescatadas, más de 70 personas se lanzaron al agua en Palermo mientras esperamos instrucciones para el desembarco. Algunos países pervierten convenios y DDHH. pic.twitter.com/21TychNOaC — Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) September 17, 2020

According to international media reports, the group’s ship had been carrying nearly 280 migrants and refugees rescued last week in the central Mediterranean as they tried to reach European shores in flimsy boats. Ten of Open Arms migrants had also need to be rescued on September 16 after they jumped into the sea off Sicily’s southern coast, when they were reportedly informed nearby Malta had refused them entry. Following the incident, the ship then headed towards Palermo, awaiting instructions on where to disembark the passengers.

‘EU is abandoning migrants’

According to AP, the Spanish charity group complained that the European Union is abandoning migrants making the dangerous sea crossing from North Africa. The humanitarian group said that the EU is instead bolstering the Libyan Coast Guard, with the goal of preventing migrants from departing the lawless country where many complain they have faced torture.

On the other hand, earlier this week, Italy had allowed nearly 27 migrants who had spent around 40 days aboard a Danish tanker to be brought to land abroad an Italian humanitarian rescue ship. Th tanker had reportedly rescued them from the central Mediterranean after their vessel sank.

