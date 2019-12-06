Over A Million People March In France Against Pension Reform

More than a million people took to the streets to protest against the government planned overhaul pension system in France. All the striking transport workers, air traffic controllers, teachers, firefighters, lawyers, and other groups fear that either they will have to work longer or receive reduced pensions under the proposed plans. Eiffel Tower and other iconic buildings have been shut down as a result.

Major landmarks closed

The CGT union count of the protestors is 1.5 million while the government interior ministry put it as 8,06,000. The organiser of the protest Nous Toutes said that the march has brought together 1,00, 000 people on the streets while there are 1,50,000 protesters throughout France. During a rally in Paris, the head of the Force Ouvriere union said that such a turnout hasn't been seen in a very long time.

As a result of the protest, the Eiffel Tower and the Orsay museum were shut while the Louvre, Pompidou Centre and some other museums warned that some wings and exhibits were closed. 90 per cent of France’s high speed trains TGV trains and regional lines were cancelled as well as 30 per cent of Air France domestic flights and 15 of short-haul international flights were axed. The roads have been blocked in several cities including the port of Le Havre on the Atlantic coast.

In November this year, thousands of people rampaged through the streets to protest against domestic violence in France. More than 130 women were reportedly killed by their partners or ex-partners this year. The protest which covered some key venues across the French nation also had the support of most of the national unions and left-wing parties including some famous faces such as actress Léa Drucker and Julie Gayet, and Vincent Trintignant the brother of actress Marie Trintignant who was beaten to death by her partner in 2003. Union leaders have vowed to keep up their protest until President Macron drops the pension Overhaul.

