'Over A Million Rohingyas Big Burden On Bangladesh': PM Sheikh Hasina Seeks India's Help

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina termed the Rohingya Muslims taking a refugee in the nation as a "big burden" on her country and asserted India could play a major role in resolving the issue. She said that her country is reaching out to the international community to ensure the return of the refugees to their homeland.

Notably, at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which was held in September 2018, Hasina said more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees are staying in Bangladesh. However, later, she acknowledged that 7,00,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in the past four years.

"For us, it’s a big burden. India is a vast country; you can accommodate, but you don’t have much. But in our country. We have 1.1 million Rohingya. We are consulting with the international community and also our neighbouring countries. They should also take some steps so that they can go back home," Hasina told ANI News agency editor Smita Prakash.

Further, Bangladesh PM Hasina said that since she came into power, her government has been taking care of the displaced community, keeping the humanitarian aspect in mind. Also, she claimed that her government took the initiative to vaccinate the Rohingya community with COVID-19 jabs. However, she stressed this could not be feasible for a longer time. According to Bangladesh's PM, the crime related to drugs, women and arms has been increasing with each passing day and asserted that Rohingyas' return to their homeland is essential for Dhaka.

"We vaccinated all the Rohingya community. But how long they will stay here? So in the camp, they are staying. Our environmental hazard is there. Then some people engage in drug trafficking or some arms conflict, women trafficking. Day by day it is increasing. So as quick as they return home it is good for our country and also for Myanmar," she said.

Hasina seeks India's help in Rohingya issue

"So we have been trying our best to pursue them, we’re discussing with them and also the international community, like ASEAN or UNO, then other countries," Hasina said. Notably, the statement from Hasina came ahead of her four-day trip to India, starting on Monday. During the interview, she reiterated India being a neighbouring country could play a bigger role in offering shelter to the refugees staying in her country for a long time. "They should go back to their country. But India as a neighbour country, they can play a big role on it, I feel that," Hasina stressed.

Bangladesh forced refugees to live inside barbed wire: Reports

According to the media reports, Bangladeshi authorities have become increasingly impatient about hosting the refugees while criticising the rest of the world for not providing more assistance. The reports claimed the country has banned more than nine lakh Rohingya refugees from leaving camps surrounded by barbed wire in the southeast part of the country. Quoting the recent actions against the Rohingya Muslims, the report accused the Bangladeshi government of bulldozing about 3,000 shops and dozens of private community-run schools in the camps.

Image: PTI