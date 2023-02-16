Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Jets Off To Quake-hit Turkey Amid Crisis At Home, Posts Message

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday embarked on a plane bound for earthquake-ravaged Turkey to express "solidarity" and his country's support for the disaster-struck victims. Sharif's two days visit comes as the quake hit the Turkish region and neighbouring Syria is continuing the rescue operation and arranging humanitarian aid for the homeless population left on rubble-strewn streets in the freezing cold temperatures.

"In a special gesture of solidarity and support with the people of Türkiye in the wake of the massive earthquake(s) on February 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to Türkiye on February 16-17," the Pakistani prime minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb 15.

The Pakistani PM intends to convey moral support in person with the Turkish leaders and officials, having been told previously that a rescue operation was underway. His initial visit was stalled by Turkey, and in what was viewed as a major embarrassment for his administration, Turkish officials welcomed ally Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit their country with a high-level delegation. Turkey's Qatari counterparts arrived with a humongous aid package, 50 million Qatari riyals, an air bridge equipped with relief and health material, as well as 10,000 mobile homes to house the Turkish population that was left homeless.

Pakistan is mired in mounting debt and record high rates of inflation, and is facing tough negotiations with the International Monetary Fund [IMF] for loans to bail out the cash-strapped South Asian country from the economic crisis. The country has only USD3.5 billion left in its reserves and has to pay more than USD9 billion in principals and interests to creditors in the next few months. There is also increased political instability within the country which, in the past, has resulted in military takeovers.

Pakistan PM headed to Turkish embassy on Monday

As Pakistan's premier whose visit was snubbed on February 7 planned the Turkey trip for the second time in a desperate attempt, he wrote, that Pakistan considers Turkey's loss as its own. Pakistan and Turkey are "true to the spirit of one nation living in two states," he went on to add. On Monday, he also headed to the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad accompanied by his Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to express "condolences" to the people of Turkey.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar, SAPM Attaullah Tarrar, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi were among the delegation that met with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci.

Sharif's office said that he plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and take stock of the earthquake-affected areas. Sharif is also expected to meet with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in Turkey comprising of 50 members. His administration sent one plane of humanitarian aid to Ankara and blocked the passage of the Indian aircraft C-17 Globemaster bound for disaster hit Turkey. The death toll from the disaster has soared to 35,418 as of Wednesday, and more than 105,505 are reported injured.