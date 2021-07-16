Pakistan Airforce Warns Afghan Army Against 'dislodging' Taliban Terrorists

Pakistan Airforce on Wednesday sparked pro-Taliban terror sentiments after it issued warnings to the Afghan Armed forces and the Airforce against taking control of the key Afghan border town of Boldak, a high ranked Afghan government leader stated Wednesday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that the Pakistan Airforce has been threatening Afghanistan’s military troops for dislodging the Islamic terrorist outfit Taliban which earlier yesterday claimed that it captured the country’s key Spin Boldak-Chaman border to the crossing with Pakistan, an integral region for revenue to the West-backed Kabul government.

Taliban, in recent days, has also captured key border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in an armed rebellion since the United States military abandoned the Bagram Airfield - its key base in Afghanistan -in the dead of night without notifying the Afghan forces.

The Afghan armed forces, although, issued a release Wednesday stating that the southern Chaman border was reclaimed by the Afghan forces, a claim that the Taliban terror outfit labelled as the ‘military propaganda’. On July 15, the senior Afghan government official Saleh stated that Pakistan, at the junction of the Southern, Central and West Asia had been flaring the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan by providing Air and ground combat support deteriorating the national security for Afghanistan, as well as neighbouring regions.

"Pakistan air force has issued an official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas," Afghan VP Saleh tweeted.

Talibani terrorists, many of whom identified by the local Afghani witnesses as “foreign language speaking men” to the on-ground press reporters, continue to launch offensive spilling over to key border areas, slaughtering Afghan elite ‘Special Forces unit’ commandos, and gaining control by shooting military troops in cold blood on streets and making soldiers surrender by seizing their weaponry.

Intelligence reports have found that thousands of Pakistan sponsored terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror factions have been fighting alongside the Taliban in violation of the peace agreement negotiated in early 2020 by the former US President Donald Trump, the Taliban and Afghan government ahead of significant drawdown of US troops. US negotiators had sealed the deal for US-led coalition troops to pull out after negotiating with the Islamist fundamentalist group to agree for a lasting cease-fire with Afghan forces during the 2020 intra-Afghan negotiations.

Pakistan declares Taliban's 'victory'

Earlier on Wednesday, neighbouring Pakistan in its pro-Talibani stance declared that the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border area. "They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri declared in a statement, cited by Pakistan Observer. This came just a day after the Islamic terror outfit captured the main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province, Afghanistan’s second-largest city connected to Quetta Pakistan via Chaman and Kabul.

Kandhar is one of the strategic and busiest entry points in Afghanistan's that serves as the main link between southwestern regions and Pakistani ports. Reports revealed that the Talibani fighters had taken down the Afghan flag from the border crossing gate between Afghanistan’s Wesh and the Pakistani town of Chaman.

"With this, the important road and customs between Boldak and Chaman came under the control of Mujahidin, the Islamic Emirate assures all traders and residents in the town that their security will be tightened," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah tweeted in Pashto.

The spokesperson of the terror group Taliban stated the outfit will resume the travel and transit through this passage once “agreement with the Pakistan side was reached”. Taliban’s takeover of the key Afghan ports has disrupted the country’s trade, exports and imports posing serious threats to the economy and regional security.