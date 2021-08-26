Pakistan's FM Qureshi Runs To Dushanbe After Tajikistan Arms Anti-Taliban Resistance

Tajikistan President, Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday discussed the Afghanistan crisis with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, at Dushanbe.

In a readout of the conversation, the Tajik administration revealed that both the leaders discussed a wide range of issues including regional development and peace amongst others. It is worth mentioning that both Tajikistan and Pakistan share borders with Afghanistan and have been witnessing an overwhelming influx of refugees since the fall of Kabul.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi's visit to Tajikistan comes after the country airdropped weapons to the anti-Taliban Resistance led by Ahmad Massoud that is holding fort in the Panjshir valley.

'Focus on cooridinated efforts'

Asserting that Afghanistan should not be dragged into a 'whirlpool of bloody imposed wars', both the leaders reiterated their commitment to establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all national minorities, especially Tajiks in Afghanistan, who make up more than 46% of the population.

Rahmon separately condemned all forms of "lawlessness, murder, looting, and persecution" of the Afghan people, especially Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other national minorities. Meanwhile, Qureshi shared a photograph from the meet asserting that their focus was on a coordinated approach to realise shared objectives of a peaceful and connected region.

Privileged to meet President #EmomaliRahmon and to convey PM @ImranKhanPTI’s best wishes. Also shared with President Rahmon Pakistan’s perspective on #Afghanistan & our focus on a coordinated approach to realise shared objectives of a peaceful and connected region. 🇵🇰 🤝 🇹🇯 pic.twitter.com/y66E53208v — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's former mayor Zarifa Ghafari claimed that Pakistan's hand in Taliban invasion was very evident. Ghafari said,

“Afghanistan was ours and it'll remain ours no matter who comes. If women like me are now not there it's because Just like a tiger who takes two steps back to come back with more force. We have to show to the world the real face of Taliban in Afghanistan."

She also mentioned that she has pledged to fight for women's rights in exile. “My aim is to meet high ranking officials, politicians and women of different countries to make them aware of the real situation in Afghanistan, and ask them to join me for start a movement."

From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist, setting up ultra-austere rules for residents. The Taliban’s previous regime marked the darkest time for Afghan women. During the rule, the Islamist group forbade women from getting any kind of education and blatantly denied their right to work.

They also stopped women from travelling outside their homes without a male relative to accompany them. More gruesome acts included public executions. The Taliban chopped off the hands of thieves and stoned women accused of adultery. In Afghanistan, around 3,000 families, mainly from Northern provinces that were recently taken over by the Taliban, live in tents inside the park and on the sidewalks. 80% of those displaced are women and children.

Image: SMQureshiPTI/Twitter