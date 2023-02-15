Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan May Face Arrest

Troubles for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan increased on Wednesday when an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad denied his bail application in a case filed against him for protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as per a report from Geo News. The court had instructed Imran Khan to appear before it by 1:30 pm but rejected his request to be exempted from personal appearance.

Imran Khan has been on bail on medical grounds since he was injured in an assassination attempt during a rally in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. He was charged in the case last October after countrywide protests erupted in response to the Toshakhana verdict announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Despite being on interim bail, the PTI chief failed to appear before the anti-terrorism court, and the judge denied his bail application. Reports are suggesting that he may face arrest. The verdict was announced by Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on the grounds of non-appearance in court.