Palau asks US Military to build bases in its territory, urges help in protecting its seas

Palau, an archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, has urged the US to establish military bases on its territory. Palau, though an independent nation, has no military of its own and is dependent on the US for its defence under the Compact for free Association treaty. With rising military drills by China and no permanent troops stationed, the small nation has said that requested American military to

Last week, Palau was visited by US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, during which the Palauan president Tommy Remengesau told Esper that the US military was welcomed to build military bases in his country. In addition, he also asserted that Palau was open to hosting land bases, port facilities and airfields of the US military.

“Palau's request to the US military remains simple -- build joint-use facilities, then come and use them regularly," Remengesau wrote in a letter to the US defence chief that his office publically released.

Citing the treaty with Washington, the Palauan leader said that the country must use the “mechanism of Compact” to establish a regular US military presence in Palau. "The US military's right to establish defence sites in the Republic of Palau has been under-utilized for the entire duration of the Compact," he added. In addition, he also suggested the US coast guards to have a regular presence and help the nation in patrolling its vast marine reserves, which is as large as the total territory of Spain.

China banned residents from visiting Palau

China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has previously tried to win over Taipei’ allies in Pacific, persuading Soloman Islands and Kiribati to stand against the island. The communist nation approached Palau also but it refused. As a result, China banned its tourists from visiting the island nation in 2018.

