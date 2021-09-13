Palestinian Inmates To Launch Hunger Strike, Accuse Israel Of Making Situation Worse

Palestinian inmates have accused Israel of making their conditions worse after the notorious escape of six prisoners from the Gilboa facility. As per the Sputnik report, the prisoners have said that they are humiliated, tossed around and denied basic rights in the facility. Six Palestinian prisoners fled the Gilboa prison earlier this week and four of them have been recaptured. As per reports, the re-arrested prisoners are likely to face additional prison time and even more stringent measures.

The four Palestinian inmates were caught and arrested following an intensive search by Israeli law enforcement. Reportedly, there is the belief that the remaining two prisoners will be caught soon too. However, their seizure has further triggered mass demonstrations in at least 11 locations across the West Bank. Reportedly, last Friday (local time), young protesters set tires on fire and they attacked Israel’s security forces with stones and Molotov cocktails.

Earlier this month, tensions were also reported in several prisons across Israel. The Russian news agency also reported that several days ago, an inmate at the Gilboa prison attempted to pour boiling water on one of the wardens who was not hurt as he moved aside. Meanwhile, other prisoners at Ktziot prison have reportedly set seven cells ablaze.

Palestinian prisoners’ union announced a hunger strike

Additionally, the Palestinian prisoners’ union has also announced that it would launch a general hunger strike on September 17. Further, Qadoura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Prisoner Club in the West Bank has said that they will be doing so to “make Israel give them their rights back." Shortly after the escape of six inmates from Gilboa, Israeli security forces ramped up measures in its prisons. Fares also warned that "another escalation is just around the corner," if their demands are not met.

Sputnik stated that all inmates that belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad with five of the six were affiliated, were shuffled to different cells. Reportedly, some of them have been sent to other facilities. The move was reportedly done to prevent the escape of more inmates. Media reports have even stated that Israel had restricted their canteen service and even prevented the prisoners from watching Television or using mobile phones. However, the measures have drawn backlash.

IMAGE: AP/Representational Image