Papua New Guinea Hit By 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

Papua New Guinea was struck by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, October 8. Papua New Guinea lies in the Pacific Ocean in an area which is known as the ‘ring of fire’ and is subjected frequently to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Papua New Guinea also suffered from an earthquake of a similar magnitude a wee before, on Thursday, October 1.

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently

As per the National Centre for Seismology, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 13:05:33 IST, Lat: 6.18 S and Long: 146.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Papua New Guinea”. The earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea on October 1 measured a 6.1 on the Richter scale.

In another similar incident, Papua New Guinea was also struck by another earthquake on Friday, July 17th, this time the earthquake measured a 6.9 on the Richter scale. The ‘Ring of Fire’ within which Papua New Guinea is located is filled with a nearly continuous series of oceanic trenches, volcanic arcs, and volcanic belts and plate movements.

Read: Earthquake With 6.8 Magnitude Strikes Northern Chile; Watch Video

Read: Pavón, Lletget Lead Galaxy To 3-2 Win Over Earthquakes

90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes and 80 per cent of the world’s largest earthquakes take place within this belt. The ‘Ring of Fire’ is the direct consequence of plate tectonics. Most of the world’s largest volcanic eruptions in recorded history have also occurred in the ‘Ring of Fire’.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)

Read: Philippines Fisherman Catches Giant Deep-sea Fish As Earthquake Draws It To Shallow Waters

Read: Strong Quake Strikes Near Papua New Guinea, Tsunami Possible