Louvre Museum In Paris Temporarily Shuts Down For A Staff Meeting Over Coronavirus Fears

The world's most-visited museum Louvre in Paris was closed on Sunday morning as the staff reportedly held a meeting regarding the recent Coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, lonG lines of muffled tourists could be seen as they waited impatiently in front of the home of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa portrait and the Venus de Milo sculpture.

Temporarily closed

According to reports, the museum was temporarily closed down for a meeting between management, personnel, and the staff doctor. A spokesperson for the Louvre further added that the museum did not fall under the ambit of the government order that cancelled all public gatherings indoors or in confined spaces with more than 5,000 people until further notice.

been waiting in the cold for 3 hours, still no news from staff who are apparently having a “meeting” and apparently we don’t get refunds for tickets#louvre pic.twitter.com/rDkcsZoova — Charlie Lim (@wherewascharlie) March 1, 2020

Bans greetings

France reportedly announced on Saturday, February 29, that it was banning any assembly of more than 5,000 people in limited spaces amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. France has also urged its citizens not to greet each other with the traditional French gesture of kissing another's cheeks. The announcement came as the government stepped up containment efforts to curb the nationwide spread of COVID-19, as per international news reports.

France has detected close to 16 cases of COVID-19 as the infection continues to spread across the country. Several events scheduled that could have constituted a huge public gathering were cancelled by the government. A half-marathon in Paris supposed to be held on March 1 was cancelled. The French government also asked an annual agricultural fair to wind up early.

However, so far no change has been announced with respect to Municipal elections, and it will take place as scheduled on March 15.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran announced that people must avoid any physical contact as a health safety measure. He further told French media that people should avoid shaking hands, hugging, and kissing to greet each other. He added that amid the soaring cases of infection via human-to-human transmission, Frech citizens must restrict themselves to verbal communication instead of bodily gestures.

