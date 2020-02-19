Coronavirus Outbreak: Passengers Begin To Leave Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan

Passengers of Diamond Princess on February 19 began leaving the quarantined cruise ship after being tested negative for the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of over 2,000 people. According to reports, around 500 passengers were allowed to leave the ship after the 14-day quarantine period came to an end.

Passengers received a certificate

According to reports, the passengers leaving the ship received an official certificate stating that the concerned individuals did not pose any threat and had tested negative for the infection of the virus. One of the passengers who disembarked from the ship thanked everyone on the ship who helped them during their quarantine period.

#day15 #disembark #covid15 #Coronavirus our last deep gratitude to the crews & captain for such an amazing care & loves for us and be strong for us during the epic crisis. We as a family loves you all.We can’t wait to see you again soon on board again! #hangintherediamondprinces pic.twitter.com/qsaPiezOVy — Yardley Wong (@yardley_wong) February 19, 2020

China, on February 15, reported that there were 1,749 new coronavirus related cases and 56 were confirmed in the epicentre of Hubei province. According to reports, the head of WHO's health emergencies programme, Michael Ryan said that the effects of the outbreak was grave and could grow, adding that the virus was affecting a small percentage of people outside China.

According to reports, a few countries were not happy with the quarantine process onboard the Diamond Princess and started bringing back their citizens on board chartered planes. On February 17, more than 300 US nationals were evacuated even though 14 of them had tested positive for the virus. South Korea also evacuated six citizens to Seoul. According to reports, the evacuees were placed under a 14-day quarantine period.

Canada, Australia, Hong Kong have also announced that they will evacuate all of their citizens from the ship. The Diamond Princess cruise is docked in Yokohama, a port city close to Tokyo, and will be under quarantine till February 19.

In view of the coronavirus threat, Japan has also decided to cancel a public gathering to celebrate the birthday of its new Emperor Naruhito. The imperial household agency, in a statement, said that the visit by the general public to the palace for Emperor’s birthday has been cancelled in light of “various situations”.

