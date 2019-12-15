Passengers Evacuate Qantas Plane Using Emergency Slides At Sydney Airport

Australian airline Qantas Airways flight 575 faced hydraulic issues after which the passengers were forced to evacuate the aircraft via emergency slides. The aircraft was forced to return while it was travelling from Sydney to Perth. After the take-off, the pilots realised there was something wrong with the hydraulic system that may affect the landing controls and flaps on the aircraft, so they decided to turn around the flight to origin Sydney.

Three emergency slides deployed

Qantas airline released a statement soon after the emergency landing of their flight 575. The statement read, "Qantas flight 575 operating from Sydney to Perth returned to Sydney shortly after takeoff due to a hydraulic issue. Once back at the gate, the captain made the decision to evacuate the aircraft as a precaution and three emergency slides were deployed. Passengers were evacuated through both the slides and normal exits."

The flight departed from Sydney airport at 8:45am this morning and was travelling to the capital of Western Australia. Approximately 20 minutes into the flight, the pilots received a cockpit alert for one of three hydraulic systems in the aircraft. After the aircraft reached back Sydney airport there were reports of thick haze inside the cabin which was most likely caused by hydraulic fluid leakage. However, no fire was reported inside the aircraft.

Two passengers were reportedly injured from using the slides and another passenger was taken to the hospital after complaining about sore eyes and itchy throats. Qantas has launched an investigation into the matter and engineers are working to determine the cause of the leak. The Qantas aircraft that was operated by Airbus A330-200 can carry up to 271 passengers. The airline has said that it will communicate with Airbus while investigating on its own.

