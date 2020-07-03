As Thailand Eases COVID-19 Restrictions, Bars And Nightclubs In Pattaya Welcome Visitors

After three months of rigorous lockdown restrictions, Pattaya has once again resumed to welcome visitors to its bars and nightclubs. According to the reports, this new move came after Thailand eased some lockdown restrictions that were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per the reports, the bars and nightclubs will remain open until midnight and visitors are asked to maintain social distancing measures. The businesses have welcomed the move to lift the lockdown restrictions and reopen the bars and clubs but on the other hand, the coronavirus outbreak has slowed down the pace with which the Pattaya bars used to attract and welcome visitors.

Thailand lifts curfew

Thailand on June 15 lifted coronavirus curfew allowing schools to reopen and restaurants to serve alcohol after going through a two-months of intense lockdown. The decision to ease restrictions came after the South Asian country recorded no new local coronavirus case in the last 21 days as all new cases have been recorded in Thais who have returned from abroad. Thailand was the first country to record a COVID-19 case outside mainland China and with its curfew and other precautionary measures the country of 70 million has successfully managed to flatten the curve.

Thailand’s Cabinet earlier approved three projects with a combined budget of more than 22 billion baht ($707 million) to help the country’s reeling tourism industry recover from the coronavirus crisis. The packages are meant to promote domestic travel from July to October. Tourism normally accounts for more than 10% of Thailand’s GDP. International flight arrivals were stopped in early April, drying up the market for foreign tourists.

Image: Representative/Unsplash