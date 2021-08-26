Pentagon Confirms American Casualties At Kabul Airport's Abbey Gate Used For US Evacuation

The United States Military on Thursday confirmed the dual blasts in Kabul, calling the first the result of a 'complex attack' that resulted in a number of casualties. The first blast took place at the Abbey Gate, which is used by US citizens vetted for evacuation flights, and moments after, at the Baron Hotel, which is reserved for the military of the western army, and does not allow civilians.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby wrote, "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the Baron Hotel- the second blast site, is at a stone-throw distance from the site of the first blast- the airport. The gate of the Baron hotel was targeted in the second blast, which is very close to Abbey Gate, the gate of the Kabul airport where the first blast took place, as is evident from the map below.

While 11 casualties have so far been reported dead in the first blast, the casualties in the second blast are not yet clear. The US, however, has been claiming that a lot of people have died in the two blasts.

US issues advisory

In a new advisory issued after the blasts, the US said, "There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."

#Afghanistan: There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately. https://t.co/q216Qs8GuB pic.twitter.com/wdd3Rtdbse — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) August 26, 2021

The dual blasts come days ahead of the final and formal withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, which is scheduled for August 31.