Peru Could Face Second Wave Of COVID-19, Deputy Minister Of Public Health Warns

Deputy Minister of Public Health in Peru, Luis Suarez on September 22 warned about a second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He urged that the public should not let down the guard. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, Peru has a total number of 776,546 coronavirus cases with 31,586 fatalities.

Read: Peru's President Visits COVID-19 Vaccine Lab

Peru to experience a second wave

Suarez said that the surge of cases in Spain, Belgium and Italy should serve as a wake up call for countries in Latin America. According to the reports by ANI, he said, “What they have seen in Europe is that between four to five months after the first epidemic peaks, they have real outbreaks or a second wave ... so it is not an isolated phenomenon, it is something that is commonly occurring”. He further added, “We cannot assure you that the same will not happen in Peru or other countries in the Americas”. According to reports by the health ministry, 622,418 former patients have recovered from the deadly disease.

Read: Peru's President Faces Impeachment Vote

Few days back, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra visited the Research Centre of the Cayetano Heredia University to monitor the progress by Peruvian and Chinese scientists in advanced clinical trials of a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus. He praised the work done by the scientists as a part of their collaboration. The current trial is in phase 3 and it involves the vaccination of volunteers who will be examined to see if it works. Side effects of the vaccine will also be monitored. The trial will include a total of 6,000 people between the age group of 18 and 75. Out of the 6,000, about 2,000 will receive a Wuhan strain, 2,000 a Beijing strain, and the remainder a saline water placebo. According to the reports by AP, Vizcarra said, “With the result of this last phase 3 we can begin with the next (phase), which is delivering the vaccine to all the population”.

Read: Peru's President Survives Impeachment In Congress

Also Read: New Political Turmoil Hits Peru With Dicey Impeachment Vote

(Image Credits: Unsplash)