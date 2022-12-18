Peru Crisis: Prez Boluarte Refuses To Resign, Exhorts Congress To Approve Early Elections

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday, December 17, said that she will not step down amid calls for her ouster, arguing that such a move will not resolve the political crises sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

Dina Boluarte, recently sworn in as the first female President in the history of Peru, has been facing severe calls from demonstrators backing Castillo's that she resign. However, Boluarte on Saturday made it clear that she has no plans for leaving her post and renewed her call for Peruvian Congress to approve early elections as a way to curb the violent protest that claimed at least 20 lives in Peru.

Notably, Boluarte has been urging lawmakers to approve early elections in Peru. However, on Friday, Congress failed to muster enough votes to approve her proposal for a constitutional amendment that would’ve pushed up elections in Peru, originally scheduled for 2026, to December 2023, AP reported.

On Saturday, the Peruvian President chastised lawmakers for not endorsing widespread calls for early elections as a way out of a deepening political crisis triggered when the ousted Pedro Castillo tried to shut down Congress.

According to AP, Boluarte called on lawmakers to reconsider their position, citing opinion polls that more than 80% of Peruvians want general elections — for both President and Congress — to stabilise the country.“Don’t be blind,” Boluarte said in some of her strongest rhetoric since taking over from Castillo 10 days ago. “Look at the people and take action in line with what they are asking.”

Peru crisis

Protests in Peru triggered by former President Pedro Castillo's arrest and impeachment have led to a nationwide state of emergency. Notably, Castillo was impeached earlier in December after the Peruvian Congress voted to oust the president who is charged with six cases, most relating to corruption. Following Castillo's arrest, violent protests erupted in the South American country when Castillo's supporters took over the streets. In the ongoing protest by the former President's supporters who are demanding Boluarte's resignation and early elections as well, at least 20 people have lost their lives.

(With inputs from AP)