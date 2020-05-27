Peru: Mayor pretends to be dead to escape arrest after violating coronavirus lockdown

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor of a town in Peru recently broke the country’s lockdown rules, and in an effort to not get caught by the police he reportedly lay down in a coffin and played dead. A photo of Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres in a coffin was recently shared on Twitter and since then has gone viral.

Attempting to escape arrest

According to reports, the photograph that is trending on Twitter was clicked when authorities arrived to arrest the mayor on May 25 for breaking lockdown restrictions and going drinking with his friends. The mayor of the central town of Tantara apparently in a bid to escape arrest dived into an open casket while his friends hid in drawers. As per reports, Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres and his friends were then transferred to the local police station by the authorities. Take a look at the tweet with the mayor hiding in the casket pretending to be dead below.

Read: Peru Reports 2,929 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Soars To 111,698

Read: Coach And 10 Players At Peruvian Club Have Coronavirus

Jaime Rolando "El Cholo" Urbina Torres, alcalde de Tantará en Huancavelica (Perú), envalentonado por el alcohol, violó es aislamiento social por la pandemia y fingió estar muerto para no ser arrestado por la Policía. 😡🇵🇪🥃🍷 pic.twitter.com/Ur7coPDdhA — Carlos Alberto Cardozo Cardozo (@Cabezaborrador) May 21, 2020

According to reports, the image has already resulted in outrage on social media and from locals that were unhappy about Torre’s work during the pandemic. The town of Tantara in Castrovirreyna in Peru entered lockdown along with the rest of Peru in an effort to curb and stop the spread to the deadly coronavirus.

As per reports, Torres has only spent eight days in the town of Tantara since the lockdown began and has been heavily criticized for not opening emergency shelters and not doing enough to enforce quarantine measures across the town. Peru has reported 129,751 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 3,788.

Read: Venezuelan And Peruvian Migrants Stranded In Chile

Read: Peru Extends Lockdown Until End Of June