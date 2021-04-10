Peru Set To Hold General Elections Amid COVID-19 Pandemic And Plunging Economy

Shadowed by an overwhelming surge in COVID-19 caseload, Peru is set to hold its general elections on April 11. The vote is expected to pull the Andean state out of political turmoil which has seen five leaders change in the span of the past four years. Sunday’s election would not only determine the country's next president but also two vice presidents, 130 members of unicameral Congress and five representatives to Andean Congress.

Voting is mandatory in Latin American country. However, the recent dramatic surge in coronavirus infections paired with voter’s unwillingness to choose amongst the contesting candidates has cast a shadow over the elections. A recent survey revealed that “no vote” still remains the most popular choice amongst the country's 25 million registered voters.

Elections amid COVID-19

Running parallel is the problem of COVID spike, which has now overwhelmed the country's hospital systems. With ICU units and Oxygen availability at breaking points, the administration is going with precautionary health measures like extra polling booths to reduce infection. As per the latest tally by John Hopkins University, Peru has reported a total of 1,628,519 cases while more than 54,285 people have died.

Peru began the first round of immunization in February after receiving 300,000 doses of vaccine from China’s Sinopoharm laboratory. It has also secured enough Pfizer doses to vaccinate almost two-thirds of its population. The pandemic has also annihilated the country's economy which fell 11.1 per cent compared to the previous year, as per IMF. Additionally, the country has struggled to maintain consistent levels of economic growth since 2013, according to data from the World Bank.

The polls open at 0700 (1200 GMT) on Sunday and close 12 hours later when pollster Ipsos Peru will give an exit poll. The electoral office has announced that it will offer its first partial result at 1130 pm local time (0430 GMT on Monday).

