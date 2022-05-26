Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Asserts COVID-19 Poses Greater Threat Than Monkeypox: Report

Amid rising cases of monkeypox in several countries across the world, Pfizer's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla claimed that new COVID-19 variants, that might evade current vaccines, would prove to be much more matter of concern. A surge in monkeypox cases in several countries has fuelled fears of a large-scale outbreak, but the senior Pfizer official believes it is unlikely to turn into a pandemic. "We were alerted like everyone else when we saw the increase in cases because we didn't have cases and suddenly we do, but I am not worried right now," Bourla was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Bourla was speaking as he disclosed a ground-breaking programme in which Pfizer will distribute all of its present and future patent-protected medicines to the world's 45 poorest nations at cost price. In collaboration with German biotech firm BioNTech, Pfizer was the first company to create a workable and approved coronavirus vaccine.

"We are watching and monitoring very carefully the outbreak of monkeypox. It looks like this is a situation that is not that transmissible so it's very difficult for it to become a pandemic, and it looks like there are already vaccines that can work. We're staying calm and monitoring the situation, but I think right now the real problem is still COVID." Bourla added.

Pfizer's new programme to provide cheaper medicines to 1.2 billion people: Bourla

According to Bourla, Pfizer was also monitoring the progress of COVID variants to make changes to the vaccine if necessary and would submit updated formulae to regulators in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and the United States in due time. He added that Pfizer's new programme would provide cheaper medicines to at least 1.2 billion people, closing a long-standing gap in treatment accessibility for developing-world populations. Bourla also clarified that Pfizer will not take any profit from the distribution of as many as 23 drugs to treat infectious illnesses, cancers, and uncommon and inflammatory ailments.

Monkeypox virus

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 20 countries including the UK and the US have reported several cases of the monkeypox virus. Notably, Monkeypox is usually a mild self-limiting infection that lasts only a few weeks for most people. However, it can also affect people with severe illnesses. Mainly, the monkeypox virus is transmitted when a person comes into contact with the pathogen from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus.

