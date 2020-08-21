Pfizer looking to make selection of COVID-19 vaccine for final trials

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner have announced that they will choose the COVID-19 vaccine that exhibits the least number of symptoms into the final testing phase. According to Pfizer researcher two vaccine candidates that are favourite for selection have shown to strengthen immune systems similarly, at the same time do not have any serious side effects.

Will choose vaccine with fewest side effects

Despite the lack of severe symptoms in both possible vaccine candidates, one seemingly caused considerably fewer injection reactions like mild fever, headache, chills or muscle pain, especially in older adults. Final testing or the pharmaceutical company’s lead vaccine candidate has begun and researchers have started recruiting thousands of volunteers from the US and other countries. This will be one of a hand-full of COVID-19 vaccines to reach the final stage of testing.

Read: WHO: Started Discussions With Russia On Vaccine

Read: Coronavirus Vaccine Trials To Begin In Peru

Russia to test 'Sputnik V' vaccine

Russia is currently preparing to test its 'Sputnik V' vaccine on as many as 40,000 people next week. The testing will be done across the nation and will be monitored by a foreign research body, said the backers of the project on Thursday, August 20. Russia caused a stir in the international community by being the first country in the world to announce that it had discovered the vaccine for COVID-19.

Given the lack of data surrounding the potential vaccine, the international community and experts have expressed their doubts. Countries like Iran have stated that they will wait for the vaccine to get approval from the World Health Organization before starting negotiations toward purchasing the vaccine.

Russia’s vaccine candidate is named ‘Sputnik V’ in homage to the world’s first satellite developed by the Soviet Union. Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned that one of his two adult daughters has been inoculated. The authorities from the nation hailed the efficiency of its COVID-19 vaccine after a two-month-long small-scale human trial, details of which, however, are not been made available to the public.

(Image Credit AP) (Representative Image) (with agency inputs)

Read: Mumbai Sees 1275 New COVID Cases; ICMR To Begin BCG Vaccine Trials On Elderly Population

Read: Russia Eyes Partnership With India For Producing COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V