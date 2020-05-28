Philippines' COVID-19 Task Force Recommends Easing One Of World's Longest Lockdowns

The Philippines’ coronavirus task force has reportedly recommended President Rodrigo Duterte to ease the toughest and longest lockdowns in the world for residents in the capital. According to an International media outlet, Philippines residents have endured nearly 11 weeks of restrictions activity. The coming weekend, the country lockdown will also surpass the 76-day quarantine of Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus was detected.

While the residents of the country want the lockdown restrictions to be eased, the authorities reported that the daily infections this week were the highest since April 6. As per a media report, the confirmed cases in the past six days comprise nearly 11 per cent of the total 15,049 recorded, of which 904 led to deaths. The Philippines' health authority has also missed the target of testing 30,000 people a day.

With an increasing number of cases, President Duterte is still believed to approve the recommendations of easing the lockdown. According to reports, the easing of the measures could help reduce damage to the country’s economy which has already shrunk 0.2 per cent in the first quarter. It is believed that if the lockdown remains in place then the second quarter can fare worse.

Furthermore, with relaxed rules, that are expected to be in place from June 1 to 15, local officials will still have the authority to place communities deemed as high risk under lockdown. Moreover, Gathering of up to 10 people is believed to be allowed. Workplaces, shops and some public transportation will also reopen and movement in and out of Manila will be permitted.

No school until there is a vaccine

However, even after relaxed rules, schools, universities, tourist destinations, dine-in restaurants will remain closed. Stay-at-home orders for children and the elderly will also still remain in place. Earlier this week, Duterte even reportedly said that he will not allow students to go back to school until a coronavirus vaccine is available.

In a speech aired on May 26, Duterte said that the risk was too great, even if it held students back academically. He added that unless he is sure that Philippine is ‘really safe’ it is useless to be even talking about the opening of classes. he further added that for him ‘vaccine first’. Duterte said that if the vaccine is already there then it’s ok to resume classes, however, he added that if there is no vaccine and “if no one graduate, then so be it”.

(Image credit: AP)

