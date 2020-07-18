Philippines Foreign Ministry Defends President Duterte's Anti-terrorism Law Before US

The Philippines’ foreign ministry reportedly told the US Congress that the stricter anti-terrorism bill signed by President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month will respect political freedom and human rights. The statement by the Philippines embassy in Washington comes after several critics and right groups condemned the bill and said that the anti-terrorism law can be used as a weapon to target opponents and stifle free speech.

While concerns linger over the new law that takes effect on July 18, the Philippines embassy reportedly said that the country remains committed to the protection of civil and political liberties as well as hum rights. The officials further added that the Anti-Terrorism Act itself strongly mandates that human rights be absolute and protected at all times.

The Philippines President has repeatedly defended the bill and said that law-abiding citizens should not fear as it targets terrorists including communists insurgents. As per reports, under the new law, the legislation will create a council appointed by Duterte. The council will have the power to designate individuals and groups as terrorists and detain them without charges for up to 24 days. Further, the anti-terrorism law will also allow surveillance, wiretaps and punishments that reportedly include life imprisonment without parole.

‘Strong resolve to combat terrorism’

The new law has raised concerned among many. Even the lawyers have reportedly questioned it before the supreme court and argued that the legislation could be abused to target administration opponents and suppress peaceful dissent. Meanwhile, the Philippines embassy in the United States said that the law signifies Philippine government's strong resolve to combat terrorism and to implement a more effective and comprehensive approach to such a serious threat that knows no borders.

The supporters of the legislation further argued that the law would help armed defence personnel control terrorist activity and will enable them to target individuals who indulge in such activities. Experts suggest that the law would help the country control radical Islamic terrorism that has seen an exponential rise in the past decade and was behind the 2017 capture of a southern city which was followed by a series of suicide bombings in the Philippines.

