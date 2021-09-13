The Philippines has announced that it will ignore China's new amended maritime law. According to the amended Beijing's amended maritime law, the foreign vessels sailing in the South China Sea have to report their information to Chinese authorities. The country's Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana made the statement in an event that marked the 70th anniversary of the Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the US, according to ANI.

During the event, Delfin Lorenzana stated that "they do not honour those laws by the Chinese within the West Philippine Sea", ANI cited Al Jazeera report. Lorenzana added that they have sovereign right within the water and they will not recognise the amended law introduced by the Chinese authorities. Earlier this month, China imposed Maritime Traffic Safety Law that requires all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial water to inform them about maritime authorities. In order to enter Chinese territorial water, the foreign vessels need to carry relevant permits which they have to submit to Beijing's command. The Geopolitical experts think that the new law imposed by China will likely create conflict in the South China Sea.

Earlier on Friday, September 10, Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Washington DC. In order to mark the 70th anniversary of the US-Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty, the secretaries vowed to support the "security, stability, and prosperity of a free and open Indo-Pacific". Austin stated that the US treaty commitments extend to Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea. The Secretaries affirmed the enduring nature of the US-Philippines alliance and their shared commitment to building an even stronger foundation for future alliance cooperation, the press release of the US Defence Department said.

It is worth mentioning that China on September 1 imposed Maritime Traffic Safety Law that will now require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits and submit to Beijing’s command and supervision, according to ANI. China’s Maritime Safety Administration has said that the new reporting requirement would apply to all submersibles, nuclear vessels and ships carrying radioactive or harmful substances, as well as any foreign vessels deemed to "endanger the maritime traffic safety of China”. The officials added that the reports should include the vessel's name, call sign, current position, next port of call, estimated course and speed, nature of goods and loading capacity.

