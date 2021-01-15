Philippines' Duterte Says Presidency ‘not For Women’, Tells Daughter To Not Run In 2022

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has advised his daughter against running to succeed him in the upcoming 2022 election, saying the presidency “is not for women”. The 75-year-old leader is often criticised for his offensive and sexist comments. And yet again, in a televised speech, he dismissed speculation that his daughter would succeed him next year and added that the presidency is not a job for women because of their emotional differences to men.

During the launch of a highway project, Duterte said, “My daughter (Sara) is not running. I have told Inday not to run because I pity (her) knowing she will have to go through what I am going through”.

“This is not for women. You know, the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different. You will become a fool here. So... that is the sad story. Even if you serve it to me on a silver platter or give me ten more years for free, I am done,” he added.

Duterte criticised by human rights group

According to Bloomberg, Sara Duterte, who succeeded her father as mayor of Davao City, came top in a recent opinion poll that asked the public to choose a preferred candidate from a list of possible contenders from the 2022 elections. The 42-year-old chairs an alliance of political parties and she stepped in the national spotlight in 2019 by campaigning for Senate candidates, most of whom won.

In response to Duterte’s comments, Cristina Palabay of human rights group Karapatan said that women are as capable as men in any job. She added that what matters most especially when one talks about the presidency and public office is if the interests of the poor majority are upheld.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has had two women presidents in the past - Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2001 to 2010 and Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992. It is worth noting that presidents in the Philippines are allowed only one six-year term in office. Arroyo was, however, for a longer period of time as she had taken over the presidency from an impeached former president.

