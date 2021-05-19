Philippines: Hero Dog 'Kabang' That Saved Two Girls From Bike Accident, Dies Aged 13

The valiant, and a hero pooch named Kabang, who was hailed for saving two girls from being hit by a motorcycle in the Philippines in 2011 has passed away, Dr. Anton Lim, the dog’s veterinarian, and owner, announced on Monday on Facebook. Kabang died in her sleep. Memorabilia was prepared to commemorate and honour the ‘heroic’ dog who is also one of the most celebrated animals in the Philippines.

Lim also got the paw prints made ahead of the dog's burial in her loving memory. "Before we sealed the concrete vault, we made a negative impression of Kabang’s iconic profile and her paw prints using plaster of Paris to remember her forever," he said. "The concrete vault will be laid permanently at the base of the solid aluminium statue done by Davao artist Kublai Millan," Lim added.

Lim announced Monday, that the dog who shot to fame overnight for rescuing two young girls by jumping in their path to save them from a speeding motorcycle, had passed away due to old age. The brave pooch had sustained injuries after the bike’s front wheel hit her and ripped her nose and the top of her jaw in the accident. Kabang was treated at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and was lauded for his agility and courage.

Unfortunately, the doctors found that the street dog was also suffering from heartworm, infectious cancer. Kabang’s facial wound was fixed in a complex surgery that had left her face deformed. More than $27,000 was collected in the fundraiser in the US for the brave dog’s treatment. The dog returned home with the vet Lim in the Philippines in 2013. She was 13 years old.

“Kabang came to us for treatment in 2012 and stayed in our care for 7 months. She was a courageous and loving dog. We’re pleased to see she had a long life after returning to The Philippines in 2013. Our condolences to Dr. Lim and all who cared for her. Rest in peace, sweetheart,” UC Davis Veterinary Medicine tweeted on Monday.

'Will miss you', says owner

After Kabang’s adoption, the vet had praised the pooch for saving the lives of the girls, and following her demise, he wrote on social media: “You have always been a hero, selfless to a fault.” He added, “I will miss you jumping over the gate to greet me every time I get home, staying beside me when I work in the garden or acting as a supervisor when I mow the lawn. You were just there.” Kabang’s remains will be put to rest in a concrete vault in the southern city of Zamboanga built from US fan funding and Davao artist Kublai Millan.