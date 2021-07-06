Philippines: Mayor Suspends Business Permit Of Company Who Paid Worker's Wages In Coins

A Valenzuela city factory worker in the Philippines was paid by his boss in thousands of coins after which the city administration suspended the business permit of the employer. According to CNN Philippines, labourer Russel Manosa was paid for two days of work at NexGreen Enterprise factory in gigantic bags of coins. Shocked by the insulting behaviour, Manosa’s cousin then sought help from the city authorities and labour unions. Manosa reportedly claimed that the payment was retribution for his complaints about alleged unfair labour practices in the factory.

Once the incident got the attention of Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian, he ordered the suspension of the business permit of the company for paying the wages of Manosa in low-denomination coins. Calling it a “cruel and unusual” labour practice, the mayor vowed that he would get to the bottom of the issue and “deal with it accordingly”. Gatchalian even met Manosa to hear his woes and he also held a meeting moderating a session between his employer and him.

It is worth noting that coins in the denomination of 1 centavo, 5 centavos, 10 centavos, and 25 centavos can be used to pay an amount not exceeding P100.00. During live streaming of the meeting, the mayor asked NexGreen Enterprises proprietor Jasper Cheng So, “Why did you pay your employee with five and ten cents? That is insulting and that is stripping the worker of dignity”. Jasper replied saying that the employee was paid off in coins by mistake and it was not intended for him.

However, Gatchalian was not convinced. Even Manosa said that he believes that the company paid him in coins “intentionally”. Later, Jasper apologised for the coin payment and said that “regardless of the mistake or what, it’s my command responsibility so I accept anything. I will not contest”.

Nexgreen given 15 days to ‘rectify’ violations

But NexGreen’s troubles didn’t end there as the mayor said that the company has a “pattern” of improper treatment of workers. During the meeting, it was revealed that the company owes Manosa money in non-payment of overtime pay and underpayment of salary, among others. Apart from this, the mayor's office also said NexGreen "acted in violation” of a number of legislative provisions.

The mayor has issued a suspension order for the business operations of a factory. Valenzuela Business Permit and Licensing Office served a suspension order against Nexgreen Enterprise for its alleged unfair labour practices and violations. The mayor said that after the suspension the company will be given 15 days to rectify or correct what is wrong. Failure to do so will result in revocation of business permit, Gatchalian added.

Moreover, the mayor also met with 13 other employees from the same company to resolve their problems. “They will also be given food packs by the city government and help get the deserved salary from Nexgreen,” the mayor wrote while sharing a few images of his interaction with the workers.

(Image: Unsplash/Facebook)