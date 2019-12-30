Philippines President Tells Troubled Media Conglomerate Owners To Sell Out

Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines President on December 30 reportedly told the owners of a media conglomerate to sell the company ahead of the network's franchise expiry. Duterte in a speech said that the ABS-CBN Corp's contract will expire soon and they will try to renew, however, he further suggested that the network should sell their company. The Philippines President has always had a rocky relationship with the media and especially with those who were critical about his anti-narcotics campaign. He has also reportedly threatened to block franchise on numerous occasions.

According to international media reports, the ABS-CBN is country's largest media conglomerate with dozens of local and national radio and television station covering news, however, the contract of the company will expire in March 2020. The broadcast franchise had also accused the Philippines President of not airing his paid advertisement during the presidential race in 2016 and now the bill to extend its licence is pending in Congress, which is dominated by Duterte's allies. Duterte also enjoys high approval ratings and is widely popular on social media. He has also lashed out at the media and his office has also accused media companies of bias or distorting statements.

READ: Philippines Christmas Typhoon Death Toll Climbs To 41

READ: Christmas Typhoon Leaves 16 Dead In Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone

Before suggesting ABS-CBN to seel the company, Duterte in his speech also talked about earthquake victims in the southern province of North Cotabato. A typhoon had also barreled through the central Philippines over Christmas that has reportedly left 41 dead and several others injured. According to the latest reports, Typhoon Phanfone devastated several islands in the central Visayas, including popular tourist destinations, however, the extent of the damage continued to grow as assessments came in. While speaking to an international media outlet, the authorities hope that there will be no more fatalities, although, search operations are still underway.

Typhoon Phanfone which is locally called Ursula is reportedly the 21st cyclone to hit the storm-prone Philippines. The government has also estimated that the storm has caused damage to agriculture and infrastructure worth 21 million. According to reports, power lines and internet also remain down in some areas after the typhoon's powerful wind gusts of up to 200 kilometres per hour toppled electric polls and trees.

READ: Pope Francis Prays For Philippines Typhoon Victims

READ: Christmas Typhoon Brings Problems For Philippines Which Made Its First Landfall