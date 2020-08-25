Philippines Says China's Rights Over South China Sea 'exist In Its Imagination'

China’s ‘nine-dash line’ which it has used to claim most of the South China sea is a fabrication, the Philippines defence minister said, accusing Beijing of illegally occupying Filipino maritime territory. Tensions between Manila and Beijing first flared after latter seized Scarborough shoal in 2012 and have been escalated recently. Apart from the Philippines and China, the key waterway is also contested by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei.

On August 23, Filipino Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana asserted that Scarborough shoal lied in the country’s special economic zone. Lambasting China, he added Beijing’s “so-called Historical” rights over the area enclosed by nine-dash line did not exist “except in their imaginations”.

“Our fishermen are within our EEZ and likewise our ships and planes conduct patrol sorties within our area. They (China) are the ones who have been doing provocations by illegally occupying some features within our EEZ. Hence they have no right to claim they are enforcing their laws," he told media reporters in a text message.

Fire drills in South China Sea

This comes as the People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong released new footage of live-fire drills being conducted in the South China Sea. According to South China Morning Post reports, the footage shows the Hong Kong-based warship called Huizhou firing cannons and torpedoes.

The footage released by the People’s Liberation Army is also reported to show military personnel carrying out anti-piracy and anti-terrorism operations. The garrison is reported to have said that the anti-submarine training was the main element of the drill. Hong Kong has two warships based in the city, with the Huizhou being primarily used for coastal defence purposes. In addition to being armed with torpedoes, the warship is also armed with surface-to-air missiles.

