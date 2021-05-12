Philippines Says Nearly 300 Chinese Militia Boats Spotted In Latest Maritime Patrol

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) on Wednesday, May 12, said that a maritime patrol on Sunday, May 9 spotted the presence of 287 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels scattered over the various features of the Municipality of Kalayaan, both within and outside the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the country. As per a statement signed by NTF WPS chair and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, huge groups of CMMs were spotted at the artificial islands which have been built by China. Also, some were observed near islands occupied by the Philippines.

WATCH: The Philippine government steps up its presence in the West Philippine Sea amid China’s incursions. In this video, a BFAR vessel (MCS 3001) is seen challenging a Chinese vessel at the Sabina Shoal within PH's EEZ last May 7. | 🎥: courtesy of NTF-WPS pic.twitter.com/DOleHSya7m — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) May 12, 2021

WATCH: Philippine Coast Guard personnel on board two rubber boats escort a Chinese vessel out of Sabina Shoal on May 8. | 🎥 : courtesy of NTF-WPS pic.twitter.com/cuUbEv8M8o — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) May 12, 2021

Chinese maritime militia spotted

The body further said that it spotted 2 CMM vessels and 2 Houbei-class missile warships inside Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, one CMM off Lawak (Nanshan) Island. Also, 11 CMM vessels located approximately 29 nautical miles southwest of Recto (Reed) Bank; and another CMM vessel off Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. In a statement, the NTF WPS said, “As for the features forming part of the Pagkakaisa (Union) Banks, the 9 May 2021 maritime patrol reported the presence of 34 CMMs at Juan Felipe (Whitsun) Reef (JFR), two Vietnamese (VN) logistics/supply ships, and one VN Coast Guard vessel at Sin Cowe East (Grierson) Reef and 77 CMMs in Chigua Reef”. The statement further said, “It is part of Philippine territory inasmuch as it is located within the overlapping 12 NM (nautical mile) territorial seas of McKennan (Chigua) Reef and of another possible high-tide feature, Grierson (Sin Cowe East) Reef, also our territories under the Municipality of Kalayaan”.

During the time period between May 3 to May 10, the Area Task Force–North reported an average of 4 CCG vessels at Bajo de Masinloc (BdM) (Scarborough Shoal). Also, an average of 1 CCG each for both the Pag-asa Islands and Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. It also reported that an average of 10 Filipino fishing boats were seen fishing inside the BdM lagoon from May 7 to 9.

“Despite China’s illegal unilateral 'fishing ban' covering its fishing vessels in waters north of 12 degrees latitude in the South China Sea, from 1 May to August 16, 2021, two CMMs were nonetheless observed harvesting shells inside the lagoon of the BdM. The ATF-West 9 May 2021 maritime patrol reported 14 CMM vessels and one CCG vessel positioned off the main Pag-asa Island, and 16 CMMs at Zamora (Subi) Reef. An earlier 6 May 2021 patrol sighted 24 CMMs, complemented by one CCG anchored at the Pag-asa Cays showing no visible activity”, read the statement.

G7 ministers slam China

This comes after foreign Ministers Group of Seven (G7) countries rebuked China on military assertiveness in the South China Sea. They raised serious concerns about the regional stability amid China's unilateral actions. Disputes over the South China Sea have compelled several foreign entities to outpour their opinions and inculpate China. Leaders raised concerns about the situation in and around East and South China Sea. The G7 ministers said, "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in and around the East and South China Seas. We underscore the importance of peace and stability across Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross- Strait issues".

IMAGE: AP