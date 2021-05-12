Last Updated:

Philippines Says Nearly 300 Chinese Militia Boats Spotted In Latest Maritime Patrol

As per a statement signed by NTF WPS chair and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, huge groups of CMMs were spotted at the artificial islands.

Written By
Akanksha Arora
Philippines

(IMAGE CREDITS: AP)


The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) on Wednesday, May 12, said that a maritime patrol on Sunday, May 9 spotted the presence of 287 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels scattered over the various features of the Municipality of Kalayaan, both within and outside the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the country. As per a statement signed by NTF WPS chair and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, huge groups of CMMs were spotted at the artificial islands which have been built by China. Also,  some were observed near islands occupied by the Philippines. 

Chinese maritime militia spotted

The body further said that it spotted 2 CMM vessels and 2 Houbei-class missile warships inside Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, one CMM off Lawak (Nanshan) Island. Also, 11 CMM vessels located approximately 29 nautical miles southwest of Recto (Reed) Bank; and another CMM vessel off Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. In a statement, the NTF WPS said, “As for the features forming part of the Pagkakaisa (Union) Banks, the 9 May 2021 maritime patrol reported the presence of 34 CMMs at Juan Felipe (Whitsun) Reef (JFR), two Vietnamese (VN) logistics/supply ships, and one VN Coast Guard vessel at Sin Cowe East (Grierson) Reef and 77 CMMs in Chigua Reef”. The statement further said, “It is part of Philippine territory inasmuch as it is located within the overlapping 12 NM (nautical mile) territorial seas of McKennan (Chigua) Reef and of another possible high-tide feature, Grierson (Sin Cowe East) Reef, also our territories under the Municipality of Kalayaan”.

READ | Philippines tells China to mind its own business, refuses to stop South China Sea patrols

During the time period between May 3 to May 10, the Area Task Force–North reported an average of 4 CCG vessels at Bajo de Masinloc (BdM) (Scarborough Shoal). Also, an average of 1 CCG each for both the Pag-asa Islands and Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. It also reported that an average of 10 Filipino fishing boats were seen fishing inside the BdM lagoon from May 7 to 9. 

READ | 'Cheap publicity': Jaishankar slams Congress' O2 run to Philippines embassy amid hoax call

“Despite China’s illegal unilateral 'fishing ban' covering its fishing vessels in waters north of 12 degrees latitude in the South China Sea, from 1 May to August 16, 2021, two CMMs were nonetheless observed harvesting shells inside the lagoon of the BdM. The ATF-West 9 May 2021 maritime patrol reported 14 CMM vessels and one CCG vessel positioned off the main Pag-asa Island, and 16 CMMs at Zamora (Subi) Reef. An earlier 6 May 2021 patrol sighted 24 CMMs, complemented by one CCG anchored at the Pag-asa Cays showing no visible activity”, read the statement.

G7 ministers slam China 

This comes after foreign Ministers Group of Seven (G7) countries rebuked China on military assertiveness in the South China Sea. They raised serious concerns about the regional stability amid China's unilateral actions. Disputes over the South China Sea have compelled several foreign entities to outpour their opinions and inculpate China. Leaders raised concerns about the situation in and around East and South China Sea. The G7 ministers said, "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in and around the East and South China Seas. We underscore the importance of peace and stability across Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross- Strait issues". 

READ | Philippines protests `blocking' of its patrol ships by China

IMAGE: AP

READ | Philippines FM swears at Beijing in aggressive tweet, asks to 'get out' of South China Sea
READ | China reacts to Philippines minister's abusive message, calls for 'basic etiquettes'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND