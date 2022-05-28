Philippines To Uphold Int'l Ruling Against Beijing Over South China Sea, Says Prez Marcos

Newly elected Phillipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said that he would uphold a previous ruling on the disputed waters of the South China Sea. In 2016, the Hague based Permanent Court of Arbitration rejected China's claims on the South China Sea and areas inside the ‘nine-dash line’ and ruled in favour of the Philippines, which currently has operational control over the Thitu islands. On Friday, Marcos said that he would not “allow a single millimetre” of his country’s maritime coastal rights to be “trampled upon.”

Marcos’ remarks came while he was addressing a joint session of Congress where he was proclaimed the next president of the Philippines following last week’s electoral victory. The 64-year-old leader announced that he would take a "firm stance" on the issue of sovereignty of the 3.5 million km² South China Sea. Buttressing his stance further, Marcos asserted that he will hold talks with Beijing over the disputed water body, almost all of which is claimed by China.

He said, “We have a very important ruling in our favour and we will use it to continue to assert our territorial rights. It is not a claim. It is already our territorial right," he told selected local media. Furthermore, he asserted, “We're talking about China. We talk to China consistently with a firm voice. We cannot go to war with them. That's the last thing we need right now."

The archipelagic nation held its elections earlier this month and saw Ferdinand Jr. secure a victory with a colossal margin. Notably, Ferdinand is an ally of former president Rodrigo Dutretre whose term is set to end on June 30. Popularly known as ‘Bongbong’, the 64-year-old is the only son of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr, who seized power in 1972 and continued to rule for two decades.

US Admiral says China has set up military bases on 3 South China Sea Islands: Report

China has established three military outposts on islands in the South China Sea, equipping and arming them with anti-ship and anti-air missile systems, lasers as well as jammer devices, and further deploying fighter aircraft, posing a possible threat to the neighbouring countries, The Associated Press reported.

The informtaion was provided by United States Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John C Aquilino, stating that "China has upgraded fully their potentialities and the expansion of military equipment is definitely undermining the region", as per The Singapore Post.

Aquilino went on to say that while the building of military installations with missile armaments, aircraft hangars, military devices, and facilities on "Mischief Reef, Subi Reef, as well as Fiery Cross appears to be complete", it remains to be seen whether China will continue to build military bases in the surrounding areas.

Beijing remains firm on its stance

Meanwhile, Beijing has reiterated that its position on the South China Sea hasn’t changed. "China is willing to continue communication and dialogue with the Philippines to appropriately handle differences, and together uphold the peace and stability of the South China Sea region," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. Notably, last year the Philippines, on May 29, launched a diplomatic protest against China’s “continuing illegal presence and activities” near its Thitu islands.

(Image: AP)

