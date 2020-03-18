Amid Coronavirus Scare, Pic Of A Newborn Baby In Italy Becomes Symbol Of Hope

Amid coronavirus outbreak in Italy, a photograph of a newborn baby has become a symbol of hope in the country which is the worst-hit by the virus after China. The photograph shared by the Niguarda Hospital in Milan shows a newborn baby wearing a nappy with the words “Andra tutu bene’ or ‘Everything is going to be all right’. The Facebook post has taken the internet by storm and the hospital described the photo as proof that life doesn’t stop in difficult times.

The caption of the post read, “Life is stronger than everything! Welcome to all the babies that are born during these difficult days...You are proof that life doesn’t stop”.

The photo has now gone viral and it has collected more than 3,700 likes. The post has also been shared approximately 5,800 times and it has also collected hundreds of comments. One user wrote, “the most beautiful image I've ever seen these days! It's Gonna Be Alright baby”. Another user said, “Best wishes to these children who came into the world and will be coming soon.. how wonderful. Have a good life bay”. “he sweetest and most beautiful picture ever! A prayer for all of them who shows us the true strength of life” added another user.

Worst-hit country

Currently, Italy has more than 31,500 confirmed coronavirus cases. The deadly virus has also claimed more than 2,500 lives in the country. The whole country has come to a complete still as it is under lockdown.

Several countries have also banned travel to and from Italy. The World Health Organisation has also said that there is a need for bold measures in all European countries. While speaking at a press conference, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge called Europe the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus pandemic. He said, ''Every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow down the virus threat”.

The virus is spreading rapidly in Europe. France joined Italy and Spain in imposing restrictions and dozens of countries have also closed borders, ordered curfews and banned most public events. As per reports, Spain and Russia also sealed off their borders and, on the other hand, Germany also severely restricted crossings.

