Plastic Bag Ban Makes Thai Shoppers Use Buckets, Baskets And Wheelbarrows

Thailand has banned the use of single-use plastic bags recently. Due to this Thai shoppers have had to turn to creative alternatives using buckets, baskets, travel bags and even wheelbarrows for their shopping needs. Images of the Thai shoppers and their creative solutions are being shared online and the ban on plastic is being seen as a positive step by the Government of Thailand.

A positive step for the environment

The plastic ban went in effect from the first day on the New Year and several major mall operators and convenience stores have already banned single-use plastics in their stores. Before the ban, it was estimated by sources that individuals in Thailand used an average of 8 plastic bags a day.

January 1 marked the first day of the Thai ban on plastic bags implemented by around 75 brands to reduce plastic waste in the country They aim to reduce the 13.5 billion plastic bags handed out to shoppers, or 30 per cent of plastic bags used in #Thailand annually. — ✨Ian S Goudie✨ (@ian9657) January 2, 2020

Re-usable alternatives are still available at stores for a small price, but many budget-conscience shoppers have decided to go creative after the ban on single-use plastic. While talking to local media, Make-up artist Acharin Prahausri said he took his mother's food-storage netting to the store to buy groceries.

Experts say that Thailand ranks close to the top when it comes to contributions to ocean pollution.

In related news, a ban on single-use plastic bags took effect on January 1 in the Ohio county that’s home to Cleveland, though the ban won’t be enforced with fines until July 1.

Despite the long roll-out, most Giant Eagle grocery stores in Cuyahoga County eliminated the bags beginning New Year’s Day, as reported by local media. “It is a big shift for both our customers and our company,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. The company will have reusable bags for purchase and customers will receive fuel perks for every reusable bag used.

A few suburbs opted out of the ban, and Cleveland also opted out until July 1 to give a working group time to study the impact of reducing plastic bags on businesses.

