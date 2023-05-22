Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, May 22 was honoured with Palauan tool 'Ebakl' that was gifted to him by President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau. The two counterparts met on the sidelines of the III Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). “Had a wonderful meeting with President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the visit.

Awards for spearheading Global South's vision

During his visit to Port Moresby for FIPIC Summit Prime Minister Modi was bestowed with a rare honour as a non-Fijian as he was conferred with the country’s highest civilian award, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. In Papua New Guinea PM Modi was conferred with the Companion of the Order of Logohu for fostering unity among the Pacific Island countries, spearheading Global South's vision, as well as in recognition of his global leadership. Fiji’s Prime Minster Sitiveni Rabuka presented PM Modi with a medallion for the title as the two counterparts met in Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Modi concluded his historic Papua New Guinea visit and departs for Australia, the last leg of his three-nation tour.

In Papua New Guinea, PM Modi and his counterpart James Marape pledged to boost their bilateral ties and further cooperation across several areas including commerce, technology, healthcare, and climate change. They signed the 12-step programme to forge India's closer partnership with Pacific Island countries where China has been growing its footprints.US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, was also scheduled to hold a meeting with the leaders later in the day. He is expected to ink a defence deal with the largest Pacific Islands country, Papua New Guinea.

“We are victims of global powerplay. You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums,” Marape was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, hailed India's role in the Pacific Islands, saying that New Delhi has emerged as the leader of the Global South. PM Modi told the 14 leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation that India can be trusted as a reliable partner for the small island states and that it will help tackle challenges such as supply chain disruption issues and climate change. Prime Minister also stressed that India is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. He also released the Tok Pisin translation of the book Thirukkural in Papua New Guinea.

