PM Modi Again Tops List Of 'most Popular' World Leaders With 71% Approval Rating

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of "most popular" world leaders with 71 per cent approval rating. According to the global approval rating released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, PM Modi has beaten notable political personalities like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and many more. This comes after the PM topped the list of the 'most popular' world leaders in November 2021 with a score of 70% 'approval rating.'

"The latest approval rating is based on data collected from January 13 to 19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average or adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying" by the demographic," Morning Consult Political Intelligence mentioned on its website while explaining the process of voting the most popular political leader. It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time PM Modi was voted the most popular leader. In May 2020, he topped the list with 84% popularity. However, in May 2021, the approval rating dipped to 63%. Although, in September 2021, PM Modi was again ranked the most approved global leader.

Biden receives 43% approval rating, secures 6th position

Among other prominent global leaders, Mexico President López Obrador was at second position with a 66% approval rating and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has a 60% approval rating. His rating went up by 2% since November 2021. While President Biden secured 43% votes, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK PM Johnson were voted as the least popular leaders with 37%, 34% and 26% ratings, respectively. Check the list here.

The ratings as of January 2022, stated that 71% of the average Indian (literate) population approved PM Modi, while only 21% disapproved of him. Nevertheless, when it came to US President Joe Biden, nearly 49% of the US population disliked him. In addition, at least 56% of the American citizens also believed that Biden has not outdone ex-US Presidents in areas of job performance. The report comes as the US President has completed one-year in office. However, he received slightly better grades than his predecessor, Donald Trump, at the same point four years ago.

(Image: PTI)