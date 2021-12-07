PM Modi & Putin Discuss On Cross-border Terrorism Involving Pak; Keen On Strict Action

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on December 6, landed in New Delhi, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. During the meeting, both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In a joint statement issued later, it was revealed that the leaders also focussed on improving the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure and countering terror threats emerging from Pakistan.

Notably, particular emphasis was paid to addressing the threat of chemical and biological terrorism. For the same, a call was made to hold multilateral negotiations on an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism at a conference on Disarmament.

In conclusion, they urged the international community to intensify condemnation against safe havens, terror financing, drugs trafficking and radicalisation.

"There was a sense on both sides that strong action needed to be taken by the international community to address the issue of terrorism, particularly cross border terrorism," according to a statement by Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla. "With regard to Pakistan based terrorism, there was a strong convergence on the issue of counter-terrorism".

Emphasizing on the emerging threat of cross border terrorism, both Putin and Modi stated that there was a need for the International community to take it into account. "Specific reference was made to Lashkar-e-Taiba and other groups" operating in the region.

It is imperative to note here that Lashkar-e-Taiba is a militant Islamist jihadist network operating from Muridke in Pakistan. During the meet, the Russian leader also invited PM Modi to visit Russia for the 22nd Indo-Russia Annual Summit in 2022.

'Putin's visit was an indication of the importance he attaches to the relationship'

In addition to speaking about counter-terror measures, Shringla stated, "The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to visit India for our annual summit is an indication of the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship and his personal rapport with PM Narendra Modi. President Putin's visit is short but highly productive and substantive. There were excellent discussions between the two leaders. 28 agreements/MoUs were concluded during this visit. These agreements include those between Govt to Govt and business to business."

(Image: KremlinRussia_E/Twitter)