PM Modi Congratulates Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley On Her Re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mia Amor Mottley on her re-election as Prime Minister of Barbados and her party's tremendous victory in the country's first general elections on Friday. PM Modi further added that he is looking forward to working closely with Barbados Prime Minister, Mottley to strengthen the bilateral ties between both nations.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Warmly congratulate @miaamormottley for the resounding victory of her party in the first general elections of the Republic of Barbados and her re-election as Prime Minister. Look forward to working together for further strengthening the friendly ties between India and Barbados."

Warmly congratulate @miaamormottley for the resounding victory of her party in the first general elections of the Republic of Barbados and her re-election as Prime Minister. Look forward to working together for further strengthening the friendly ties between India and Barbados. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Despite the fact that numerous individuals did not vote owing to COVID, Mia Amor Mottley, who has been serving the country since 2018, won all 30 seats. Barbados' Prime Minister rose to worldwide prominence after delivering a magnificent speech at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) last year. It's worth noting that Barbados, in the eastern Caribbean, held a general election after an 11th-hour bid to call off the voting failed on Tuesday night. The poll was held on Wednesday after the top court declared that it lacked the authority to postpone the election, which was held amid a surge in Omicron cases.

Barbados deposed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in November '21

Barbados, which became the world's newest republic nearly 400 years after becoming a British colony, just deposed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in November 2021. India and Barbados have friendly relations and participate actively in the United Nations (UN), Commonwealth, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and other international organisations. Barbados has also ratified the International Solar Alliance (ISA), which it joined in January 2021.

The incumbent Prime Minister vowed during the campaign that if her party won power, she would focus on topics such as financial stability, nutrition, renewable energy initiatives, and housing. In the next term, she promised to develop at least 10 thousand residences. Verla De Peiza of the Democratic Labor Party, on the other hand, had made enticing proposals to citizens, including lowering taxes for specific groups, lowering import duties on some commodities, bolstering credit unions, and eliminating the foreign exchange fee. However, De Peiza was unable to please the voters despite such rich promises.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)