PM Modi Delivers Powerful Opening Address At SCO Summit: Top Quotes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State on Tuesday. The summit was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders from SCO member nations. As the host, PM Narendra Modi delivered the opening remarks.

"The main focus of SCO should be on the benefits and aspirations of Central Asian nations," PM Modi said in his opening address. "SCO members should understand each other's needs and sensitivities," he added. Below are some of the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address:

PM Modi on Pakistan and terrorism

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, PM Modi said, "Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy. Some countries shield terrorists. Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace."

The Prime Minister added, "The SCO should not hesitate to condemn and criticize countries that support terrorism. There is no place for double standards on such serious issues like terrorism." He also stressed on fighting terror in all forms jointly. "We all need to cooperate and find ways to counter terror financing. SCO members need to take more concrete steps on radicalisation," he said.

PM Modi on China

Hinting at China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is important to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states as per the principles of SCO Charter." This comes amidst the ongoing border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing and China's territorial disputes with other neighbouring states.

PM Modi on Afghanistan

On Afghanistan, PM Modi said, "The situation in Afghanistan has had a direct impact on the security of all of us. It is important that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread unrest in neighboring countries or promote extremist ideologies." The PM also stressed on humanitarian aid to Afghan citizens, formation of an inclusive government, need to fight against terrorism and drug trafficking and rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan as SCO's shared priorities.

The Indian Prime Minister also cautioned against spread of radicalism amongst the youth and said that the Joint Statement against radicalisation is a testament of our shared commitments.

3 crises in the present global scenario

PM Modi said, "Food, fuel and fertiliser crisis is a huge challenge for every nation." He also said that the SCO should be able to face modern challenges.

PM Modi on Iran's membership

"I congratulate Iran for being a new member of SCO," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also said that we can work towards better utilisation of the Chabahar Port in Iran. He also said that the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) can be a secure and convenient way for the landlocked Central Asian countries to reach Indian Ocean and we should realise its full potential.

"Better connectivity not only improves mutual trade but also mutual trust," the Indian Prime Minister said.

PM Modi on Belarus' membership

PM Modi also hailed the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for the membership of Belarus in SCO.