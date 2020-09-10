PM Modi Discuss Bilateral Ties And Coronavirus Challenges With Saudi Arabia's King Salman

PM Modi on September 9, Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. During the conversation both the leaders expressed their satisfaction at the state of bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia and the commitment to further strengthen cooperation in all areas. Views on global challenges following Coronavirus were also exchanged between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Salman.

The statement read, "The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia, and committed to further strengthen cooperation in all areas. Prime Minister expressed his special thanks to King Salman for the support provided to Indian expatriates by the Saudi authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic."

PM Modi discusses bilateral ties with King Salman

During their conversation, PM Modi hailed the leadership by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 grouping. They also discussed the main priorities presently on the agenda of the G20. Narendra Modi also conveyed his special thanks to King Salman for supporting Indian expatriates during Coronavirus.

PM Modi also extended his warm wishes for the health and well being of King Salman, other members of the Royal family of Saudi Arabia and all the citizens of the kingdom. Acknowledging the tremendous growth in two nations' bilateral ties, Prime Minister took to Twitter to write about the telephonic conversation.

Spoke on phone with His Majesty @KingSalman about the important role being played by the G20 under the Saudi Presidency, including against COVID-19. We also reviewed the tremendous growth in our bilateral ties in recent years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2020

"The leaders agreed that the initiatives taken at the level of the G20 had helped in promoting a coordinated response to the pandemic. They also discussed the main priorities presently on the agenda of the G20."

India in Saudi airspace

Earlier, India made history in 2018 after Saudi allowed an Air India 139 plane to enter its airspace that landed at Israel’s Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport after 7-1/2 hours. Riyadh had never previously granted any planes including Air India overflight rights, according to reports. Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s entry in Saudi airspace broke the almost 70-year-old ban on air carriers to or from Israel through Saudi airspace as Saudi did not recognize Israel, though that situation has now changed.

