PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar Extend Greetings To Brazil On Its Independence Day

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Brazil on its Independence Day. Celebrated every year on September 7, this year marks the 201st anniversary of the Brazil's declaration of independence from Portugal in 1822. Brazil Independence Day, also known as "Dia da Independência" or "Sete de Setembro" is a significant national holiday in Brazil.

While extending greeting to Brazil, PM Modi hailed Brazil as the key partner of India, adding that both the nations are determined to harness the vast potential for cooperation.

“On their nation's Independence Day, I convey my greetings to the people of Brazil. We are committed to enhancing our ties with Brazil. Brazil is a key global partner for India and we are determined to harness the vast potential for cooperation between our nations,” said PM Modi.

Warm felicitations to FM Mauro Vieira and the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day.



In this historic 75th year of diplomatic ties, our strategic partnership and south-south solidarity continue to deepen. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to his Brazilian Counterpart Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira and the people of the country on Brazil’s Independence Day. Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Warm felicitations to FM Mauro Vieira and the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. In this historic 75th year of diplomatic ties, our strategic partnership and south-south solidarity continue to deepen.”

India & Brazil ties

India and Brazil have been sharing a close and multifaceted relationship. According to the release from the Ministry of External Affairs, the India-Brazil relationship has been based on shared democratic values and convergence of views on many global issues.

The relationship between the nations has continued to rise over the past decade with various high-level exchanges. The India-Brazil ties have gotten more intensified in 2019 and early 2020 with the back-to-back VVIP visits.