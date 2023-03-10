PM Modi Invites Australian Counterpart Albanese To Visit India For G20 Leaders' Summit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a four-day India visit for discussions on taking forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. On Friday, the Australian PM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital. PM Modi has invited his Australian counterpart to visit India again for G20 Leaders' Summit.

Albanese was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan, where he shook hands with his Indian counterpart, EAM S Jaishankar, and other ministers.

"We are partners, and we are building that partnership even stronger each and every day," the Australian PM said.

PM Modi invites Australian PM Albanese to visit India for G20 Leaders' Summit

Australian counterpart to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit that will be held in India in September. He further said that PM Albanese told "PM Modi that his government has a deep understanding and appreciation of India's concern and will be taking all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail."

The Foreign Secretary further said, "PM Albanese's visit underlines his enthusiasm and commitment to India-Australia ties. It is also the first annual summit between India and Australia at the level of the leaders. The Summit mechanism was established as an outcome of the 2nd virtual summit held in March last year." The Indian diplomat further noted that "both the leaders assessed very clearly and noted with great satisfaction the strong all-round progress across a range of areas, incl. science and technology, strategic and security domains, renewable energy partnerships in critical minerals, trade, and economic engagement."

Moreover, both the leaders discussed the significance of our people-to-people ties and discussions on disturbances created by pro-Khalistani outfits in Australia.

PM Modi discussed vandalism of Hindu temples issue with his Australian counterpart

Meanwhile, during his meeting with the Australian PM, PM Modi discussed the issue of vandalism at Hindu temples in Australia. Speaking at the India-Australia joint statement, PM Modi expressed his concern over the attacks on Hindu temples and said such incidents give Indians worry. "It is unfortunate that from the last few weeks, there have been reports of temples being attacked in Australia. Naturally, such news worries people in India; it causes pain in our hearts. I conveyed these emotions and worries to PM Anthony Albanese. He has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia are a priority for them. Our teams will maintain contact on this issue and also cooperate with each other," PM Modi said at the India-Australia joint statement in New Delhi.

Image: AP